BULLHEAD CITY — On Tuesday, Mohave County health facility administrators warned anyone who would listen that “there’s no question that this isn’t over.”
Wednesday’s daily update of the COVID-19 situation in Mohave County provided somber evidence.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said that it was informed of 137 new lab-confirmed cases in the county as well as two additional deaths. The county has reported more than 2,000 confirmed cases. Each case represents one person.
“The Mohave County Department of Health does not report ‘probable’ cases, only ‘confirmed’ cases of COVID-19,” said the county’s latest update. A number of people have taken to social media questioning whether the county’s numbers have been inflated by counting “probable” cases that have not been lab-confirmed or by counting people who have had multiple positive tests.
Fifty-nine of the new cases and both of the latest deaths came in the Bullhead City service area, the county said in its situation report.
The deaths included one person in the 50-59 age group and one in the 80-89 age group. Both had been reported previously as confirmed positive cases.
Of the 59 new cases in the Bullhead City area, 57 are under investigation. The other two include a person 70-79 who is hospitalized and a person 30-39 recovering at home and linked to a previously reported confirmed case.
Cases under investigation include one child 10 or younger, five people 11-19, eight 20-29, seven 30-39, six 40-49, eight 50-59, 11 in the 60-69 age group, seven 70-79 and four 80-89.
One of the 61 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, a person age 70-79, is hospitalized. Only one case, that of an individual 30-39, has been linked to a previous case at this point. That person is recovering at home.
The remaining cases in Lake Havasu all are under investigation and include 15 patients under the age of 30 — one 0-10, five 11-19 and nine 20-29. There are 11 in the 30-39 age group, four 40-49, 10 in the 50-59 group, seven 60-69, 10 in the 70-79 age group, one 80-89 and one 90 or older.
All but one of Kingman’s 15 new cases are under investigation. The one known case linked to a previous case is in the 40-49 age range and is recovering at home.
The other Kingman cases are four in the 40-49 age group, four 50-59, five 60-69 and one 70-79.
Two new cases in North County, both under investigation, are in the 60-69 age group.
The county’s single-day high case report pushed the total to 2,084; there have been 96 deaths. By service area, the case report said, there have been 984 cases and 36 deaths in Bullhead City, 626 cases and 14 deaths in Lake Havasu City, 434 cases and 46 deaths in Kingman and 38 cases with no deaths in North County. The 61 new cases in Lake Havasu City represent a single-day high for the county’s southern-most service area.
The county has reported 581 recoveries. The recovery count is updated each Monday after county health officials close cases that no longer require monitoring.
More than 3,000 new cases and 97 deaths were reported statewide by the Arizona Department of Heath Services. The department reported 15,636 new tests were processed with 3,257 — 20.8% — returning positive.
