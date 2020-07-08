BULLHEAD CITY — Two deaths were reported Wednesday among 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Pubic Health’s situation report listed one person age 80-89 in the Bullhead City service area and one in the 70-79 age group from the Kingman service area as the latest county residents to die from infection and complications caused by the novel coronavirus. It raised the county’s death toll to 91 people and the total number of confirmed cases to 1,573. The county has reported 499 recoveries.
One of the 53 other new cases in the Bullhead City service area, a person in the 70-79 age group, is hospitalized. Eighteen of the cases are confirmed to be recovering at home and are linked to previously reported cases. They include two children age 10 or younger, two 11-19, six 20-29, two 30-39, one 40-49, two 50-59 and three 70-79.
The other 34 cases remain under investigation to determine the source of the exposure. They are two in the 11-19 age group, four 20-29, eight 30-39, one 40-49, seven 50-59, five 60-69, six 70-79 and one 80-89.
Six of Kingman’s 30 new cases are hospitalized — two age 50-59, one age 60-69, two age 70-79 and one age 80-89. Nine cases have been linked to a previously reported case: one 11-19, one 20-29, three 30-39, one 40-49, one 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89. All are reportedly recovering at home in isolation.
The 15 other new cases in the Kingman service area are under investigation. They are seven age 20-29, four 30-39, one 40-49, one 50-59, one 60-69 and one 70-79.
Lake Havasu City’s 34 new cases include one person age 80-89 who is hospitalized. Only two of the other cases have been linked to a previously reported case: one 50-59 and one 90 or older. The remaining 31 cases are under investigation and include one 10-and-younger, four 11-19, six 20-29, three 30-39, four 40-49, seven 50-59, three 60-69, two 70-79 and one 80-89.
The case totals by service area stand at 775 in Bullhead City with 32 deaths; 392 in Lake Havasu City with 13 deaths; 373 in Kingman with 46 deaths; and 33 in North County with no deaths reported.
“The number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically,” Wednesday’s report said. “Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly. It is vital that people continue to practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Always wash your hands when returning to your office or home. Things might seem more normal now, but, we’re simply not there yet. Please be alert and be safe.”
The health department reported that the average age of the county’s COVID-19 cases is 48.8 years. The average age of patients who have died is 78.4.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,520 new cases and 36 additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the state totals to 108,614 cases and 1,963 deaths.
The state agency reported 15,219 newly administered tests with a positive return rate of 23%.
