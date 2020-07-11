BULLHEAD CITY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mohave County passed the 1,800 mark on Saturday with the announcement of 77 new cases.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health raised the COVID-19 count to 1,807 people. The department also reported one death Saturday, that of an elderly (80-89) person in the Lake Havasu City service area. It was the 93rd death attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
The 77 new cases came a day after the county reported 68 new confirmed cases and marked the fourth consecutive day with at least 68 new cases (89 on Thursday and 119 on Wednesday).
The Bullhead City service area had 45 new cases Friday and 26 on Saturday; there have been 870 confirmed cases and 33 deaths reported in the area that includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
The Lake Havasu City service area added 17 cases Friday and 50 on Saturday, according to the county health department. One additional new case was confirmed in Kingman.
There have been 508 cases and 14 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 394 cases and 46 deaths in the Kingman service area and 35 cases and no deaths in the North County service area, the health department said.
Of Bullhead City’s latest 71 cases, 55 remain under investigation to determine the source of the infection. The other 16 cases have been linked to previously reported confirmed cases.
All of the 71 cases are presumed to be recovering at home in isolation. They include two children 10 or younger, seven in the 11-19 age group, nine 20-29, eight 30-39, 12 in the 40-49 group, 11 in the 50-59 group, 10 in the 60-69 group, nine 70-79, two 80-89 and one 90 or older.
Sixty of Lake Havasu City’s 67 cases reported over the last two days remain under investigation to determine the source because, according to the county, “although confirmed as positives, more information is needed.” The other seven cases have been linked to previously reported cases.
Three of Kingman’s five most recent cases are under investigation with the other two linked to at least one prevously reported case.
No new hospitalizations were reported Saturday although the disposition of cases under investigation have not been reported.
The health department considered 499 cases to be recovered. That number will increase Monday when the county updates the current week’s recoveries as confirmed by health department staff.
The average age of the county’s confirmed positive cases is 48.6 years. There have been 160 cases among people under the age of 20, including 62 age 10 or younger, according to the health department’s demographics. The largest age groups in terms of positive cases are 20-29 (298), 30-39 (275) and 50-59 (249). There have been 597 cases among patients 60 or older, roughly one-third of the county’s total.
The average age of patients who have died from COVID-19 is 78.2 years, according to the county health department.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,038 new confirmed cases and 69 deaths statewide on Saturday. Arizona has had 119,930 cases resulting in 2,151 deaths, according to the ADHS COVID-19 data dashboard.
Statewide, roughly 11% of all people who have been tested — either the PCR test for a current infection or the serology test to determine antibodies from a previous infection — tested positive. The positive rate for the PCR test alone is at 14% in Arizona and 17% in Mohave County. Serology tests return a positive rate of about 3.3% for Mohave County and 3.6% for Arizona.
