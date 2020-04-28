KINGMAN — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all new criminal and civil jury trials will not take place in Mohave County Superior Court until after June 1.
The Arizona Supreme Court on Friday ordered a phased-in approach to conducting court hearings and jury trials. The court postponed in-court proceedings until after June 1, extending the original order that ends May 1.
Realistically, jury trials will not take place until mid-June or even early July. Once trials are scheduled, the potential jurors will be spread out with some jurors being placed in the jury room while others are kept in the courtroom in accordance with social distancing protocol, Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson said.
Currently, arraignments, status hearings, change of plea hearings and sentencings are conducted by teleconferencing; in-custody defendants appear by video at the county jail while attorneys, out-of-custody defendants, victims and the media appear by phone.
It will be up to the presiding Superior Court judge how to conduct in-person hearings using technology such as video or teleconferencing as much as possible.
No more than 10 people will be allowed in a courtroom at one time. The intent of the order is to discourage a large group of people in court hearings.
Court clerks can continue to issue marriage licenses using technology where available. Judges can conduct marriages at the courthouse but with no more than 10 people in attendance.
