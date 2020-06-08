BULLHEAD CITY — Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Bullhead City service area Monday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The department reported six new cases in the county, bringing the total to 510 confirmed cases. A total of 6,749 tests are being tracked by the county with 6,129 negative and 115 results pending.
The county said that 185 of the 510 cases reported have recovered.
The five new Bullhead City-area cases included three people ages 19-29, one age 40-49 and one age 60-69. All are linked to at least one previous case; all are recovering at home.
Once the health department is notified of a positive case, department staff contact the patient and encourage self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on the severity of the cases and work and living situations. Staff then identify people who have been exposed to the confirmed case — contact tracing — and encourage them to self-isolate as well. Health department staff monitors each confirmed case and all contacts during the course of their quarantines.
The county’s sixth new case was from the Kingman service area and was a person age 19-29.
According to county health department statistics, there have been 236 confirmed cases in Kingman, resulting in 36 deaths; 176 cases in Bullhead City, where there have been 11 deaths; 90 cases in Lake Havasu City, with nine deaths; and eight cases in North County.
Monday’s report also continued another recent trend: younger patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the county’s 510 confirmed cases, 88 are under the age of 30 and another 148 are between the ages of 30 and 49. The largest age groups of positive cases are 30-39 (78 confirmed cases), 40-49 (70), 60-69 (67) and 19-29 (66). Most of the deaths in the county have been of patients 60 or older.
There have been 27,678 cases confirmed in Arizona, resulting in 1,047 deaths. More than 400,000 tests have been performed in the state — including 114,000 serology tests to determine if someone previously had COVID-19. Roughly 6% of Arizonans tested have returned a positive result.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The county health department periodically adjusts its numbers after case review, which can cause numbers to vary slightly from day-to-day. In the most recent adjustment, it was determined that a Lake Havasu City case had been counted twice, so one case was removed from that service area’s total.
Monday’s announcement of a lower number of new cases than in previous days in Mohave County was welcomed. But it continued a trend that has seen a majority of new cases linked to the Bullhead City service area over the last week to 10 days. And it comes at a time when there has been a surge in cases statewide, warranting the state health department to urge hospitals to “fully activate” emergency plans to meet the need.
Jena Morga, director of marketing at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, said the Bullhead City hospital has handled the recent surge.
“Safety is our No. 1 concern,” Morga said. “The safety of our patients and the safety of our staff. We have adequate PPE (personal protective equipment). Everyone is following the precautions and protocols.”
She said the hospital currently is using only one of two intensive care units set up for COVID-19 patients.
“We still have one (ICU unit) available,” she said. “If and when it’s needed. We have a regular ICU unit for patients who are not suspected of being or are COVID-19 positive. We have a COVID unit that is an ICU and completely separate from any unit in the hospital. We have a third (ICU) unit that has been set aside for COVID patients and we haven’t had to open that yet. That’s also completely isolated. We definitely have plenty of beds available if needed.”
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Public Health Services, sent a letter to all hospitals in the state asking them to prepare for crisis care to meet the surge of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization.
Christ’s letter recommended that hospitals reduce or entirely suspend elective surgeries “to ensure adequate bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID admissions. ...”
“Facilities that have resumed elective surgeries but are now experiencing staffing shortages or inadequate bed capacity must suspend electives immediately,” Christ’s letter said.
It isn’t certain how many hospitals will be affected statewide or in Mohave County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.