BULLHEAD CITY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bullhead City service area shot up to 164 on Saturday after the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 47 new cases over the last two days.
Three deaths also were reported in the Bullhead City service area Friday, among six deaths reported countywide. The three were of patients whose positive tests previously had been reported One was in the 70-79 age group and the other two were 80-89.
The other three deaths were in the Kingman service area, one aged 50-59 whose case had not previously been confirmed. The other two deaths, one 60-69 and one 70-79, previously had been reported as positive tests.
The health department reported 29 cases in Bullhead City among 33 new cases in the county on Friday, then said that 18 of the county’s 20 new cases reported Saturday were in the Bullhead City area.
Ten of the 18 reported Saturday are recovering at home and connected to previously announced confirmed cases. They include four people 18 or younger, one 19-29, two 40-49, two 50-59 and one 70-79.
Seven cases also are recovering at home but the source of infections are under investigation. They include two 18 or younger, one 40-49, three 50-59 and one 80-89. The other BHC case is a person 70-79 with the source under investigation.
On Friday, the 29 new cases in Bullhead City included 26 recovering at home under isolation with four aged 30-39, one 40-49, one 50-59, two 60-69, six 70-79, eight 80-89 and four 90 or older. All have been linked to previous cases.
The other patients are described as one 18 or younger, one 30-39 and one 40-49. All are under investigation.
Cases in Mohave County in general and Bullhead City in particular have jumped significantly following the easing of stay-at-home restrictions and the reopening of businesses statewide in compliance with orders from Gov. Doug Ducey.
Opening up does not mean people should disregard recommendations from the governor and the Arizona Department of Public Health.
“As this pandemic continues to spread across the world, the country, and our state, we continue to see increased cases in Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “With the phased reopening, it’s important for Arizonans to understand that COVID-19 is widespread and still circulating in our community. We urge every Arizonan, especially Arizonans in routine contact with our older residents or those at high risk of complications, to take precautions to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.”
The ADHS recommends physically distancing by staying at least six feet away from others and wearing a cloth face-covering in public settings where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
Arizonans at higher risk for severe illness should continue to stay at home and avoid attending congregate settings. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The Mohave County health department has reported 495 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 55 deaths. There have been 164 cases and 10 deaths in Bullhead City; 233 cases and 36 deaths in Kingman; 90 cases and nine deaths in Lake Havasu City; and eight cases in North County. Mohave County has reported 119 recoveries.
