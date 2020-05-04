LAKE HAVASU CITY — An elderly resident of the Lake Havasu City service area is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health made the announcement Monday afternoon and said there are six new positive cases in the county.
The latest death, the 15th reported in the county, was described as being in the 75-85 age group. That case previously had been counted by county health officials and was linked to another confirmed case.
The six new cases include one in the Bullhead City service area, one in the Lake Havasu City service area and four in the Kingman service area. It wasn’t known if the four reported in Monday’s count were the four that county health department director Denise Burley said tested positive during Saturday’s Arizona Testing Blitz event in Kingman.
The newest Bullhead City patient is in the 20-44 age group and is recovering at home in isolation. The case has not been linked to a previous positive case nor is it considered travel-related. It marked the 16th confirmed case in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
Lake Havasu City’s 36th confirmed case is described as a person 65 or older. The patient is recovering at home in isolation. The case has not been linked to a previous case nor is travel-related.
Four new Kingman cases are two people in the 20-44 age range and two in the 45-54 age range. All are recovering at home. Results of a tracing investigation are pending, according to the county health department.
Mohave County has reported 145 confirmed cases — all since March 24. There have been 92 cases in Kingman, 36 in Lake Havasu City, 16 in Bullhead City and one in Littlefield/Beaver Dam/Colorado City.
There have been 15 deaths — all involving patients 65 or older — since April 3. There have been 10 deaths in Kingman, four in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
