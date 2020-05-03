BULLHEAD CITY — The short-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt throughout the Tri-state. The long-term impact isn’t known, but could be felt for years to come.
Many businesses in Arizona, Nevada and California have been closed by orders of the governors of those three states. Other businesses, deemed essential and allowed to stay open, have been forced to adjust their business models. Some have changed their hours of operation or cut back on the services they offer, complying with orders and recommendations to limit the potential for exposure of employees and customers alike.
Some businesses that remain open are doing so with fewer employees; others have cut hours. It isn’t certain how many Tri-state residents now are listed among the unemployed — or underemployed. President Donald Trump and the nation’s governors are trying to come up with plans to gradually reopen sectors of the economy, all while the nation tries to endure an outbreak that has claimed more than 53,000 American lives.
The pandemic already has had an effect on Bullhead City government, City Manager Toby Cotter said.
“It will have a short-term impact on the city’s economy,” Cotter said. “The underlying fundamentals of the economy are still very strong, but are intertwined with regional tourism.”
Tourism and hospitality— thanks in large part to the Laughlin casino resorts, the Colorado River and Lake Mohave— makes up a big component of the Bullhead City economy. The retail sector, another large component, feeds off the influx of visitors to provide a customer base much larger than the region’s full-time population. With Laughlin’s resport properties closed for more than a month, tourism has plummeted, with ripples felt across the river in Bullhead City. That likely will be reflected in the months to come as Bullhead City’s sales tax collections are reported.
Still, Cotter said, other components of the economy are surviving — for now, anwyay.
“This will be much different than the recession of 2008-2009 because there is still an abundance of housing construction,” Cotter said.
The recession more than a decade ago began with a bust in the booming housing industry and spread to the banking and investment worlds.
Cotter said that if the pandemic is short term, it shouldn’t have a big impact on private construction.
“Interest rates remain very low and people will have access to funding through banks, which means housing will remain strong, especially for people looking to escape California,” he said. “No construction projects have been stopped during the pandemic.”
Tourism, though, has screeched to a halt, and that is affecting many businesses directly or indirectly.
“Tourism, which includes Laughlin’s gaming industry, is a big question mark for all of us in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area,” Cotter said. “This could have a longer-term impact if the closures continue into May and June.
“I’m also concerned about many of the small businesses who may be struggling because of all the closures. We will work with Gov. (Doug) Ducey to get all businesses open as soon as he allows it.”
Cotter said the city is bracing for the future — both certain and uncertain elements.
“The city is anticipating a significant dip in revenues for April to June from local sales taxes and shared state revenue,” he said. “The city also is budgeting for a revenue decline (in) July through October.”
He said the city already has deferred most capital projects in the 2020-21 budget (which begins July 1) until December at the earliest and those projects “will only commence if revenues are available to complete the projects.”
He said the city has “created positive relationships with many developers and investors,” relationships he said he hopes will pay off in the recovery effort.
“The city will be calling on those individuals to lend, purchase and build,” he said. “The City Manager’s Office will be creating a recovery program in the coming days to keep additional investments flowing in the community.”
He said no layoffs of city staff are in the immediate plans, “but some vacant positions are not being filled.”
He also noted that the city still should see some tourism dollars — albeit much fewer than normal — as long as Lake Mohave and the Colorado River remain open for public use.
“The Colorado River and Lake Mohave will continue to be a big draw this summer,” Cotter said. “The question will be, can the city and the National Park Service handle a large influx of people while ensuring the safety of everyone and potentially mandating physical distancing to keep everyone COVID-19 free?
“We currently are working on those plans right now. I believe we will be very successful in those efforts as long as our visitors obey certain rules.”
