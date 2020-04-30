Latest News
- COVID-19 Response Site
- Bruck restored to primary ballot; Ring’s candidacy remains in limbo
- First COVID-19 death reported in BHC
- Drug proves effective against virus
- Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL workers taking pay cuts
- Mayor: LA 1st major US city offering all residents tests
- Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries
- Men of Fire help River Fund serve veterans
Most Popular
Articles
- No timeline yet for Nevada’s reopening
- Chuckwagon in Laughlin starts curbside service in early sign of life on Casino Drive
- County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, total now at 96
- Mohave Valley fire holding at 150 acres
- Mobile home fire leaves man dead
- County records 3 new COVID-19 deaths
- County says 4th person has died from COVID-19
- County records 100th case of COVID-19; Bullhead City total up to 11
- RV resort residents behind mountaintop flags display
- Supervisors press for plan to reopen county economy
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lake Havasu mayor says city can't close lake (12)
- Casinos eye next month, await governor’s word (8)
- How about some positive news? (7)
- Mystery Patriot: Answer about who maintains mountaintop flags hard to find (7)
- Two new cases in BHC among county’s 75 total (6)
- Sisolak: No ‘benchmark date yet;’ governor says Nevada will reopen ‘when the time is right’ (6)
- Health director cautions still too early to ease restrictions (6)
- Laughlin regrouping, repairing and reviewing (4)
- Airport gets $3.8M from federal coronavirus relief fund (3)
- Stimulus payments arriving in accounts (3)
(1) comment
I looked for anything at the link which explained why the Constitution and Bill of Rights were so disposable under exigent circumstances, and couldn't find anything. The only conclusion is that you have God-given, unalienable rights.....until you don't.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.