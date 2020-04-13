BULLHEAD CIty — WOW Mobile Pantry, in conjunction with the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, the City of Bullhead City and the Bullhead City Police Department, will conduct a special crisis food distribution Friday at Rotary Park.
The distribution, the third in as many weeks and the second such event conducted by the WOW Mobile Pantry, will be open to the public from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The vehicle queue will start at 9 a.m. on Lakeside Drive immediately east of Rotary Park. Two park entrances will be used — at Bella’s Way on Lakeside and at Chaparral Drive on Lakeside.
WOW Mobile Pantry is a program of the Mojave Desert Nutrition & Lifestyle Initiative and Caring Hearts Food Ministry. Caring Hearts is a member of the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.
Like the previous WOW drive and one conducted last week by the city, Food For Families and Dot Foods, Friday’s distribution will be conducted in “no-contact” drive-through fashion.
St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance endorsed the drive-through method.
“In response to recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) regarding COVID-19, St. Mary’s Food Bank encourages agency partners to consider adopting a ‘no-contact’ distribution model,” the alliance said. “Additional guidance may be needed as COVID-19 outbreak conditions change, including as new information about the virus, its transmission and impacts, becomes available.
“By utilizing a walk-up or drive-through non-contact distribution model, sites can limit interaction between program staff and clients.”
Under procedures for the upcoming distribution, two lines of cars will enter the park with Bullhead City Police responsible for monitoring the entrances and traffic flow. Signage will direct drivers and site administrators will man check-in stations.
Each household is required to provide a government-issued ID to receive food. Anyone picking up food for others must show a proxy letter permission slip and a copy of an ID or a signed statement of name and address provided by other households.
Vehicles will pull through the loading zone and volunteers will load vehicles directly; drivers do not, in most cases, need to exit the vehicle and should keep all windows rolled up.
Additional funding is sought to expand the WOW Mobile Pantry’s delivery program, which currently is capped at 50 deliveries.
For more information on Friday’s distribution, contact Betty Rae at 928-758-7689 or by email at CaringHeartsFoodMinistry@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.