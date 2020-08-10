BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board is seeking to get students back at school within weeks — if such a move would be safe based on further opinions by county and state health authorities.
The board met on the playing field of Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and had an audience of about 100 people seated in the bleachers above them on Monday evening.
Board members said at least some of the state’s benchmarks for returning to in-person instruction seemed fitting for Arizona’s larger school districts, but didn’t seem appropriate for CRUHSD.
Testing for COVID-19 has been targeted more directly toward people who appeared more likely to have the virus than in the state’s more highly populated communities.
There was concern that CRUHSD would be held to a more stringent standard than larger school districts. COVID-19 test kits were more plentiful in highly populated areas of the state than in less-populated Mohave County.
Board members advised CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora to seek further guidance from county and state health officials to see if the district could use a unique set of guidelines.
Two of the three state benchmarks for returning to in-person instruction were considered not applicable to CRUHSD: A two-week decline in weekly average cases or two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000 population as well as two weeks with less than 10% of hospital visits due to COVID-like illness.
The latter requirement, known as COVID-19-Like-Illness Syndromic Surveillance, was described by board member Richard Cardone as “short-sighted,” “arbitrary” and “not based in science.”
The other benchmark calls for two weeks of diagnostic test positivity below 7%.
CRUHSD began the school year on July 29 with online instruction and had planned to begin in-person instruction this coming Monday, the date initially set by Gov. Doug Ducey for all of the state’s public schools.
Board member Lori Crampton suggested that the district have parents who want to keep their children home for distance learning be able to do so for the entire semester.
People in the audience — a mix of instructors, parents and students — had a variety of thoughts about what the district should do.
Since COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on peoples’ lives back in March, one student said she believes being at school learning “is crucial to our future.”
She also said she felt motivated only to “watch TV and be on social media.”
Several instructors spoke to the board. Some wanted to return to in-person teaching quickly — as long as it was safe — while others were more apprehensive.
There are a significant number of teachers who are at high-risk of becoming very ill if they were to contract COVID-19, or have family members who are vulnerable.
Alan Barton, a parent and area pediatrician, said teachers should have the option of teaching from home to groups of students seated with adequate social distance between one another in classrooms.
Barton also said wearing masks and frequent handwashing would help limit potential spread of the virus.
Youths, he said, “should be in school to avoid swapping one health issue for another.” For example, swapping COVID-19 for depression.
Flora also will obtain input from other sources before the board meets next Monday to discuss the matter further and reach a decision on what to do.
In other business:
- Three of the four intergovernmental agreements, mostly between CRUHSD and the Bullhead City Elementary School District, were approved: Administrative services, educational purchasing and transportation. The educational technology agreement was put on hold after Crampton expressed concerns about losing access to an employee because they would work exclusively for BCESD.
- Carey Fearing completed her first board meeting after being appointed to the board last week. She was the only candidate to be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Fearing is the marketing manager for News West Publishing, the parent company of the Mohave Valley Daily News.
