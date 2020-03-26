BULLHEAD CITY — Instruction resumes Monday for more than 1,800 students in the Colorado River Union High School District, with a switch from brick and mortar buildings to online and virtual learning.
The changes to the delivery of instruction are the result of the state-mandated COVID-19 school closure, now entering its third week.
“We are exploring avenues that will benefit our students during this disruption to their normal routines,” said CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora. “Teachers will be working on developing lessons that engage students and allow opportunities to apply their knowledge and make connections to the world around them.”
Flora said administrators and department chairs have worked to bridge the gap that exists between students with internet access and those without. Laptop computers will be checked out to students who need them, and Suddenlink Communications is offering free “Altice Advantage” internet for 60 days to new customers with students requiring the service for school. Flora recommended that parents call Suddenlink promptly to expedite installation of services. Suddenlink’s number is 888-633-0030. School officials will not provide any personal information to Suddenlink.
During the school closure, CRUHSD teachers will use platforms such as Google Classroom and Zoom to engage high school students in specific classes and subjects. Additional resources and tutorials are posted on the district’s website (www.crsk12.org) and Facebook page (@crsk12az/Colorado River Schools).
Many students completed a survey earlier this week that provided information regarding both the type of devices available to them, and their internet accessibility options. That includes general education students and those with special needs, English language learners, those in career/technical education and students enrolled in dual and concurrent enrollment programs through Mohave Community College. Some concurrent enrollment courses may be cancelled or adjusted; impacted students will be contacted by their instructors with additional information.
Parents and students who have not yet responded to the technology survey should call Mohave or River Valley High Schools. Staff are continuing to collect this information by phone to assist families.
WiFi is available for students at three local branch libraries, despite their closures. The Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Laughlin libraries have WiFi in their parking lots. Students may quickly download their assignments and return home to complete their work.
Parents may communicate with CRUHSD teachers using Synergy ParentVue, a tool to help families stay informed about their child’s progress in grades 9-12. This tool also can be used to access a child’s grades and attendance information. Students will have access to the same information using Synergy StudentVue. Parents who did not previously set up a ParentVue account should contact the high schools.
Flora said, “All of our staff are ready to support and assist our families, and encourage everyone to stay connected, stay safe and stay healthy.”
