BULLHEAD CITY — North Country Healthcare’s local office will be doing curbside COVID-19 testing two days a week, resuming next week.
North Country, which administered nearly 180 tests during a two-day blitz at the Bullhead City Administration Complex last month, had provided curbside testing at its clinic in Colorado Place on Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.
North Country is using this week to figure out how best to set-up vetting and appointment setting when it starts taking appointments again for curbside COVID-19 testing. Testing will resume next week.
Employees have found that demand for COVID-19 testing is strong. Both the Aug. 11 and 13 testing dates were close to being filled with appointments by Monday afternoon, said Robyn Gallaty, North Country HealthCare’s western regional manager.
The provider is based in Flagstaff and has several locations in Arizona, including in Bullhead City and Kingman.
“This is something that makes everybody anxious,” Gallaty said about the prospect of having COVID-19 and wanting to find out if that is the case. “We just want to help the community as much as we possibly can.”
Some people calling North Country’s Bullhead City office last week were told they would be served only if they already were patients. That was incorrect information and the mistake has since been corrected, Gallaty said.
People seeking tests were being asked to register on the provider’s website so they could fill out a questionnaire. That information is used to determine what type of test the person requires and how quickly they need it.
The weekly testing schedule is one hour on Tuesdays and one hour on Thursdays. Appointments on both days are from 4 to 5 p.m.
Only 10 people can be tested during each hour. Only two employees will be available to do the curbside tests.
Ensuring tests yield accurate results is important. There’s a specific time window that lasts only three to six days in which there are minimal false negatives and false positives among test results for COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 symptoms are urged not to wait for an appointment at North Country if there is no fast-approaching appointment time available. The person should look to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center or their own health care provider for assistance so they can be tested as soon as possible, Gallaty said.
“People with this virus have reported a wide range of symptoms ranging from mild to severe illness,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms such as those noted here may appear within two days to two weeks after exposure to the virus:
- Fever or chills;
- Cough;
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
- Fatigue;
- Muscle or body aches;
- Headache;
- Loss of taste or smell;
- Sore throat;
- Congestion or runny nose;
- Nausea or vomiting;
- Diarrhea.
The CDC also lists some emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care for them immediately: Trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; inability to wake or stay awake; bluish lips or face.
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility. Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
People who are asymptomatic — without symptoms — might have to wait until a later date for North Country’s curbside testing.
