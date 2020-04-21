LAS VEGAS — The Clark County Detention Center has begun releasing nonviolent offenders from its custody in an effort to recuce inmate populaton during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement Friday that up to 290 nonviolent inmates will be released from that facility over a period of days.
“It was not an easy decision to reduce the inmate population,” Lombardo said at Friday’s news conference. “As sheriff, my greatest concern is for the safety of this community. The pandemic has presented a situation where I had to balance public safety and the health of LVMPD personnel as well as the inmates.”
The jail began releasing inmates last Thursday evening after the sheriff requested and obtained a court order authorizing the move.
Chief District Judge Linda Bell signed the order earlier that day.
“The sheriff needs to further reduce the population in the Detention Services facilities by up to 10% to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff,” the judge wrote. “Additionally, given the current health crisis, the sheriff requires the flexibility to release inmates who are at higher risk for serious illness. The ability to reduce the jail population in these ways will assist the sheriff in his responsibilities to the health and safety of the inmates.”
It also reduces the threat to LVMPD personnel some of whom have tested positive for COVID 19 in recent weeks.
Metro said the jail was housing about 2,900 inmates on Friday, and releases would continue for 30 days. According to Bell’s order, decisions about releasing inmates “must take into consideration any potential risk of harm to the community.”
The court order authorizes Lombardo to release inmates who:
Are being held on a “technical violation of probation or serving a jail sentence for a technical violation of probation.”
Are serving jail sentences and are at high risk for severe illness based on factors recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “including being over the age of 65 or suffering from an identified underlying health condition.”
Have served at least 75% of their sentence.
Inmates may not be released if they are serving a sentence for a violent crime or for DUI crimes, according to the order.
“Now this is an extreme situation,” Lombardo said. “We are addressing inmates with nonviolent history. It’s important for the public to understand that.”
Lombardo said he took “robust mitigation efforts” to address the pandemic in March, leading to a 30% reduction in the jail population prior to the judge signing such an order.
“We weren’t where we needed to be,” Lombardo said. “We had to create the environment of social distancing that was required to address the pandemic, to flatten the curve.”
On April 2, LVMPD Metro reported that three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, including a corrections officer.
The department announced Monday that an inmate at the detention center had tested positive for the virus, and three additional inmates were awaiting test results.
That inmate was the first case of a person testing positive within Metro’s custody, though the department has released at least three inmates who were showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at Friday’s news conference that 127 employees had been tested for the virus as of last Thursday, and 12 people had tested positive. None of the positive cases had resulted in hospitalization.
“Many of them have already returned to work,” he said.
Additionally, all traffic warrants have been suspended. Las Vegas Justice Court also has temporarily suspended traffic warrants.
About 270,000 people who have traffic warrants issued through the court would not be at risk of arrest until 60 days after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
Officials urged anyone who knows of a traffic warrant to pay fines as soon as possible, either by phone, mail, or online at https://lvjcpa.clarkcountynv.gov/Anonymous/default.aspx.
