BULLHEAD CITY — A case study of a rapid antibody test has been going on in this area that could help with future treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Waheed Zehri, of Desert Oasis Medical Center in Bullhead City, is among health care professionals conducting research to see whether the
finger-prick blood test is viable.
Research has been done primarily in Southern California to date.
No additional volunteers are needed. Subjects receiving the test to see whether the test works already have been identified.
“It only finds out if the person was exposed to the virus in the past,” said Zehri, an internist.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed research to be conducted about the test. It’s not an approved procedure and insurance won’t cover the cost of it at this point, however.
The group of people taking the test for the sake of research includes members of the Bullhead City Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, first responders and local health care workers.
A couple of COVID-19 patients also have been tested to ensure result reliability; tests confirmed both patients had been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The test detects the presence of two specific COVID-19 antibodies, Zehri explained.
Finding immunoglobulin M, IgM, antibodies can mean the person recently was exposed and that the infection is acute. Detection of immunoglobulin G, IgG, antibodies could indicate an infection that is in its latter stage and that the person is likely in recovery.
“We don’t know how long immunity lasts,” he said.
There is a need for testing to help medical professionals know whether a patient has fully recovered from COVID-19 based on whether a specific type of antibody is in that’s person’s blood.
While there are a large number of such tests now in existence, Zehri said “many are unreliable.”
“My goal is to find IgG-positive people and to have them help with future treatments for COVID-19 patients,” Zehri said.
Zehri, who also serves as the chief of staff at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and is a member of WARMC’s incident command, said experts estimate that the regional virus spike is perhaps two weeks away.
The number of cases in Bullhead City remains low — only six of the county’s 69 confirmed cases are in the Bullhead City/Fort Mohave/Mohave Valley area — because of the combined efforts of city government, the county health department, local hospitals and especially residents who have done a good job of physical distancing and staying at home, Zehri said.
However, such efforts must continue.
“Our number is low because we’re all doing what we’re doing,” he said.
He said that only when the spike in cases subsides and time is spent considering the effects of the virus should the community begin a “soft re-opening” based on CDC and President Donald Trump’s guidelines.
The triggers for the president’s plan to start somewhere would be 14 days of decreasing reports of influenza-like illnesses and documented COVID-19 cases as well as having a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers that includes emerging antibody testing. Hospitals being able to treat all patients without crisis care is another benchmark.
Phase I of the president’s guidelines includes vulnerable individuals continuing to shelter in place, keeping up social distancing and keeping non-essential travel to a minimum. People returning to work need to be aware that jobs that require not adhering to social distancing could result in exposure to themselves and others.
Zehri also suggests people continue to wear masks in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.