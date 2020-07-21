BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City and North Country HealthCare will conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing initiative in Bullhead City on Friday and Saturday.
A total of 200 tests — 100 each day — will be available by appointment only between 8 and 10 a.m. Friday and again Saturday in the parking lot of the Bullhead City Justice Complex, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Pre-registration is mandatory to make an appointment; preregistration will be available only today, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to noon, by calling the North Country HealthCare Clinic in Bullhead City at 928-704-1221.
Participants are asked to enter the drive-through testing site on Alona’s Way off Marina Boulevard and to remain in their vehicles. Participants are asked not to arrive early; appointments are scheduled to ensure a smooth-running testing process.
The testing is open to anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing any symptoms. All ages are eligible.
For more information, contact North Country HealthCare at 928-704-1221.
