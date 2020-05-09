BULLHEAD CITY — If you build it — a makeshift site for COVID-19 testing — they will come.
That was the takeaway from Saturday’s drive-through event at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. A total of 500 exams were administered from 6 to 10:30 a.m., according to Mark Bennett, Sonora Quest operations manager for Northern Arizona.
As part of a statewide testing “blitz” for the coronavirus, Bennett’s company joined forces with Colorado River Union High School District, local police and sheriff departments, Lowe’s and Home Depot to set up shop and conduct the tests, which took place in the fieldhouse parking lot.
Bennett said they were administered by a dozen phlebotomists, who collected a sample from each person’s sinus cavity (“nasopharyngeal” in medical parlance). The participants’ ages ranged from about 6 months to 90 years old.
“I wouldn’t describe the process as painful but uncomfortable,” said Bennett.
Residents throughout Mohave County seized the opportunity bright and early.
Ed Catalfamo, the fieldhouse general manager, said vehicles were lined up at 4:30 a.m. By about 8:15 a.m., there already had been 300 collections.
“Everything ran very smoothly,” Catalfamo said. “We received lots of thanks from the participants for providing this service.”
There are various ways to find out results: Anybody who tests positive will be contacted by phone by the Mohave County Department of Health. Other results will be received by U.S. mail, or participants can access them online at Sonoraquest.com.
Everyone on hand was given a brochure that explained how to learn test results, according to Bennett. Turnaround time is one to four days.
Sonora Quest stepped up when the Arizona Department of Health Services had sought assistance in an initiative championed by Gov. Doug Ducey; ADHS said tests would be given to anyone who previously tested positive for COVID-19, had been exposed to patients and even those individuals who are asymptomatic carriers.
“We didn’t turn anyone away (Saturday),” said Bennett.
Who pays for all this? Insurance companies, if the test participants provided their insurance information. Otherwise, he explained, “If insurance won’t cover the cost, we will. Any patient without insurance won’t see a bill at all.”
Some test sites across the state have been sponsored by private businesses or charitable organizations.
The Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic, while Lowe’s and Home Depot donated tents and swamp coolers.
“Sonora Quest did a great job,” Catalfamo said, “and my staff did well setting up traffic control and testing stations.”
Sonora Quest will conduct more COVID-19 testing in Lake Havasu City next Saturday morning.
Testing — or a lack thereof — has been a concern in Arizona overall and Mohave County in particular.
Mohave County, with a population of more than 200,000 people, had recorded only 265 tests conducted by the county’s major medical facilities as of April 1. Going into Saturday, that number was at more than 1,800. There had been 186 confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday night.
Arizona testing also has ramped up significantly with more than 128,000 results tracked by the ADHS — including more than 9,000 results received Friday.
