Partly cloudy. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 12:05 am
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert and also said on Thursday that running back Kenyan Drake has officially signed his one-year transition tag.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow virus spread; grocery stores, pharmacies to remain open.
Additional information will be released when available.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.