PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that will take effect at the close of business today.
But he said grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open and restaurants will continue takeout service. The order doesn’t prevent people from going to work, medical appointments or seeking other essential services from a long list he outlined last week. He also discouraged hoarding.
“They will remain open, and everyone should continue to buy one week’s worth of groceries for one week’s worth of needs,” he said.
“Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy as we slow the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” Ducey said. “Arizona citizens and businesses are already responsibly responding to this crisis. This order builds on the state’s efforts to protect public health by reminding Arizonans to maintain healthy habits and find alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones while spending time at home. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure we build capacity in our healthcare system, and help protect the lives of those we love most.
“It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries.
“I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”
The governor said he took the action after the state’s top health official said it was necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.
Dr. Cara Christ, who oversees the Department of Health Services, said the rate of cases being seen in emergency rooms has been rising steadily from 2% to nearly 7% of all visits, and the percentage of positive tests had increased to about 6% of samples. She said the rise triggered her recommendation for people to stay at home.
The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. today for all activity that is not essential, and he said people still should enjoy the outdoors.
“We do not want people to feel trapped or isolated in their homes,” he said. “The weather is beautiful right now. Find a way to get out and enjoy it — with physical distancing.”
Under the executive order, Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:
- To conduct or participate in essential activities;
- For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions;
- To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;
- And for employment if, as a sole proprietor or family-owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.
Earlier Monday, the mayors of nine cities — including Phoenix and Tucson — sent a letter to Ducey imploring him to issue the stay-at-home order.
For weeks, Ducey had resisted making such a call. He prohibited mayors from forcing the closure of businesses on a lengthy list of enterprises deemed essential, from hospitals and grocery stores to golf courses and parks. That order remains in effect, and businesses providing services on the list can remain open.
People caught violating the order could be charged with a misdemeanor, but only after police warn them and provide an opportunity to comply.
Arizona had lagged many other states in imposing restrictions. Nearly 230 million people live in states where governors have issued statewide shelter-in-place orders or asked people to stay at home. In other states — including Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania — governors have resisted state-level proclamations or recommendations, but mayors and localities have acted.
State health officials said there are more than 1,150 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths in Arizona. Greenlee County, Arizona’s smallest, reported its first case, making it subject to Ducey’s orders for bars and gyms to close and restaurants to offer only takeout service in counties with cases of COVID-19. The restrictions now apply statewide with cases reported in all 15 counties.
Mohave County has reported seven confirmed cases — and no deaths — with four cases in Kingman, two in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
The existing closures have left many unable to work. Nearly 89,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week, up from 29,000 a week before and way up from about 3,500 a week before the health crisis.
The stay-at-home order came hours after Ducey and the state’s top school official said shuttered schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
The extended school closure, announced by Ducey and state schools chief Kathy Hoffman, means students will have to use online or alternative learning methods to close out the year. The closure affects 1.1 million K-12 charter and traditional school students. Private schools could re-open April 30.
Before Monday’s extension, Arizona schools had been set to reopen on April 13.
Ducey said he intentionally issued a stay-at-home order rather than calling for a shelter-in-place order to reduce fear.
“When you use words like ‘shelter in place,’ that’s what happens during a nuclear attack, that’s what happens when there’s an active shooter,” Ducey said. “We want people to stay at home. It will have the same type of effect.”
The school closure announcement hit some students hard.
“They were crying this morning when they found out,” said Beth Lewis, a fifth-grade teacher in the Tempe Elementary School District who has transitioned her class to online instruction.
Schools have been working to move teaching online or send packets home to students in low-income or rural areas who lack internet connections or computers. Under emergency legislation signed by Ducey, schools are freed from classroom instruction and other requirements but required to educate students in other ways.
Hoffman’s spokesman, Richie Taylor, said some school districts already are offering online instruction while others are working to get homework packets to students. Tucson Unified School District, for instance, told Hoffman’s office only half its 43,000 students have internet access.
State corrections officials have agreed with Arizona’s 15 sheriffs not to transfer convicted inmates from county jails to state prisons for 21 days, an effort to limit spread of the disease.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.