PHOENIX — Arizona Doug Ducey on Monday imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that will take effect at the close of business today.
But he said grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open and restaurants will continue takeout service. The order doesn’t prevent people from going to work, medical appointments or seeking other essential services from a long list he outlined last week. He also discouraged hoarding.
“They will remain open, and everyone should continue to buy one week’s worth of groceries for one week’s worth of needs,” he said.
“Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy as we slow the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” Ducey said. “Arizona citizens and businesses are already responsibly responding to this crisis. This order builds on the state’s efforts to protect public health by reminding Arizonans to maintain healthy habits and find alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones while spending time at home. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure we build capacity in our healthcare system, and help protect the lives of those we love most.
“It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries.
“I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”
The governor said he took the action after the state’s top health official said it was necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.
Dr. Cara Christ, who oversees the Department of Health Services, said the rate of cases being seen in emergency rooms has been steadily rising from 2% to nearly 7% of all visits, and the percentage of positive tests had increased to about 6% of samples. She said the rise triggered her recommendation for people to stay at home.
The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. today for all activity that is not essential, and he said people should still enjoy the outdoors.
“We do not want people to feel trapped or isolated in their homes,” he said. “The weather is beautiful right now. Find a way to get out and enjoy it — with physical distancing.”
Under the executive order, Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:
- To conduct or participate in essential activities;
- For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions;
- To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;
- And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.
(1) comment
well this is doozie, as the definition of "essential activities" leave it open to everyone's opinion - or does it? Will police observe a driver or pedestrian and make their own judgment about approaching them?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.