BULLHEAD CITY — What will some local high schools eventually do to celebrate the graduation of students in the Class of 2020?
At Colorado River Union High School District’s board meeting on Monday, Supt. Todd Flora told board members he has been talking to student leaders and seniors about how these youths — and their families — could best mark this milestone in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The discussion has been informal so far.
Flora described it as “just sharing and brainstorming.”
“We’re going to do something,” he emphasized. “We’re going to find a way to celebrate this class.”
It might be traditional, non-traditional or a combination of both.
An answer to “when” such an event occurs could come after group gathering limitations are lifted, Flora said.
The date also will play a large role in determining the type of celebration for the Class of 2020, he said.
This discussion came after the board had approved an emergency resolution in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
All Arizona students have missed out on an array of academic and extra-curricular activities since Gov. Doug Ducey and State Supt. of Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced late last month that school campuses would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Students are being asked to continue studying so they aren’t far behind when the fall term begins even though the grading period ended March 5.
Missing assignments from before and up to March 5 need to be turned in by April 26.
MCC president announces graduation celebration options
Mohave Community College also has come up with some alternatives to the planned graduation ceremony at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse that was canceled because of COVID-19.
MCC president Stacy Klippenstein said Sunday in an online update about the response to the virus that MCC will celebrate graduation “as best as possible.”
At 3 p.m. May 15 there will be a recognition ceremony for the MCC graduating class of 2020. It can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube.
At that time, Klippenstein will speak, awards will be announced, recognitions noted and there will be a class representative speaking.
Names of MCC graduates will be scrolled on the screen as well.
When it’s allowed, there will be ceremonies for the 2020 graduates at each campus. This will allow for graduates to wear ceremonial regalia, pose for pictures and enjoy some time with instructors as well as meet with Klippenstein and other staffers.
Klippenstein directed some of his remarks directly to MCC’s 2020 graduates. Having these ceremonies will allow the graduates — and those closest to them — to “have some fun and celebrate you.”
All of MCC’s 2020 graduates will be welcome to participate in the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony.
This year’s graduating class worked hard to achieve their educational goals during a difficult time.
The college just wants to “say thank you,” Klippenstein added.
More information about events will be available on the MCC website, mohave.edu.
