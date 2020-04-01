KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health was notified Wednesday of an eighth COVID-19 case. This is an adult from the Lake Havasu area. It is travel-related and the individual is hospitalized out of our county.
There are now a total of eight confirmed cases in Mohave County, three in Lake Havasu City, one in Bullhead City and four in Kingman.
