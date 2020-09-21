BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.
One new death — of a person in their 80s from the Bullhead City service area — also was reported. That person previously had been listed among confirmed positive tests.
Six new cases were confirmed in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in the county.
The new cases were two people in their 20s and four in their 50s. All but one case remains under investigation; one of the patients in their 50s has been linked to a previously reported case.
Eight new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area are under investigation. They are one person in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s.
Six new cases — five in their 20s and one in their 30s — are under investigation in the North County service area.
The lone new case in Kingman is of a person in their 60s; that case is under investigation.
Following Monday’s report, there have been 3,794 confirmed positive cases and 212 deaths reported since late March. There have been 2,989 recoveries, according to the county health department.
There have been 92 deaths in the Bullhead City service area attributed to COVID-19. There have been 67 deaths in the Kingman service area and 53 in the Lake Havasu City service area.
Both Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City have had more than 1,000 positive cases within their city limits. There have been 1,113 in Lake Havasu City and 1,098 in Bullhead City. Kingman (500), Fort Mohave (341), Mohave Valley (223) and Golden Valley (103) are other locales in the county that have seen 100 or more cases.
There have been 84 cases in the Beaver/Littlefield/Colorado City area, comprising the North County service area.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has reported a total of 70 confirmed cases in Needles, with one death, since the department began tracking COVID-19 this spring.
The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed 62 cases within Laughlin Township.
• Drive-through testing sites remain open on the Mohave Community College campuses in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics is providing the testing from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week at all three sites. PCR testing, with results returned in 36 to 72 hours, is offered at no cost to persons of all ages. Antigen testing, with results returned in 24 hours, is available for $50 for persons above the age of 12.
Anyone interested in getting tested for free can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/ to schedule an appointment for the nearest site. Appointments are not required to get tested at the test sites but are strongly encouraged to expedite the testing process.
