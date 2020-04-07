NEEDLES — Acting San Bernardino County Health Officer Erin Gustafson has ordered that all persons, including essential workers, shall wear face coverings when they leave their homes or places of residence for essential activities.
Face coverings include scarves (dense fabric without holes), bandanas, neck gaiters or other fabric face coverings. All non-medical essential workers and others not engaged in medical professions are discouraged from using Personal Protective Equipment, such as N95 masks for non-medical reasons. Those masks should be devoted to health care workers.
Government entities shall enforce social distancing requirements at all parks and trails. If a government entity is unable to enforce social distancing at a park or trail, it shall be closed to the public. Parking lots at all parks and/or trails shall be closed and shall be accessible only by members of the public within walking distance of the park and/or trails. Parks and/or trails shall be used solely for walking, hiking, equestrian or bicycle riding. The public shall not congregate or participate in group sporting activities at parks and/or trails.
A strong recommendation is made to all persons who are 65 years or older, have a chronic underlying condition, or have a compromised immune system to self-quarantine themselves at home.
The stay-at-home order does allow faith-based services that are provided through streaming or other technology, while individuals remain in their homes, but does not allow individuals to leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services or for picking up non-essential items.
The orders of the SBC health officer, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order and order of the California State Public Health Officer issued on March 19 requiring all persons residing in the state to remain in their homes or places of residence, except as needed to maintain the continuity of operations for critical infrastructure (the stay-at-home order) remain in effect until the they are rescinded.
This order is based on evidence of increasing transmission of COVID-19 within San Bernardino County, in the state of California and worldwide, scientific evidence regarding the most effective approach to slow transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, as well as best practices currently known and available to protect the public from the risk of spread of or exposure to COVID-19.
To read the entire Order of the Health Officer of the County of San Bernardino For the Control of COVID-19 go to http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2020/04/SKM_C45820040714190.pdf.
