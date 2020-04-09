KINGMAN — The Mohave County Fairgrounds property in Kingman is being eyed as a possible isolation and quarantine center. Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley told county supervisors Wednesday that the fairgrounds could be used if needed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods confirmed, before the board meeting began, that he has had recent communications with county officials.
“The fairgrounds has always been in the emergency management plan for Mohave County because of the size of the buildings, the way we are set up, parking and location,” Woods said. “Right now we are going over what we would need and how to set it up.”
Burley said the fairgrounds could be used to treat different classes of coronavirus infected populations. She said they include individuals and families that are homeless, and first responders and health care providers requiring isolation and quarantine.
Woods said county officials are most interested in using the main building at the fairgrounds, the 21,000-square foot Expo Center.
“It’s bigger than any gymnasium, any church or anything else around this area,” Woods said. He said other buildings could be used and that the expansive property is suitable for staging equipment and supplies if necessary.
Woods said there isn’t any site preparation activity underway and that the county is not committed to any specific use of the fairgrounds property.
“We don’t have workers here doing anything as of yet. It’s in the planning stages,” Woods said. “There’s several plans that they’re going over. They’re trying to plan for every contingency they can think of.”
