KINGMAN — The fifth COVID-19 positive case in the Bullhead City service area was announced Friday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Communications Director Roger Galloway said the person, who is at least 65 years of age, was hospitalized and that nursing staff would initiate proper trace contact history activity.
“It is unknown at this time if the case may be travel-related or epidemiologically-linked to another confirmed case,” a news release stated in reference to the latest Bullhead City patient.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, there have been 55 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County.
The Kingman service area (30) has the most positive cases documented, followed by the Lake Havasu City service area (20) and the Bullhead City service area (5). Health Director Denise Burley told county supervisors that the local case counts are low by comparison with larger cities and that there is insufficient data to try to identify outbreak hot spots.
Arizona has reported 4,719 confirmed cases, according to the state health department, with 177 deaths. Nevada has confirmed 3,626 cases with 155 deaths, while California has registered 29,560 cases and 1,072 deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. and its territories have reported more than 734,000 cases and more than 35,000 deaths. The CDC has charted more than 58,000 recoveries.
Many local, county and state health agencies haven’t released recovery totals — some don’t track them — since an abundance of cases have been identified in the last three weeks. The duration of the virus, in most cases, is about two weeks though it has been longer in some cases and shorter in others.
Globally, there have been more than 2.3 million people sicked by the virus with 158,000 fatalities attributed to it.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Sup. Buster Johnson, during Friday’s special board meeting, asked if uncertainty about the local outbreak’s timetable might prompt consideration of conducting the Aug. 4 primary election entirely by mail. Burley said she hadn’t yet thought about that, but Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said current Arizona law would prohibit an all-mail election because contests above the municipal and special district level appear on the ballot.
“There’s nothing in the law that allows for the county elections or the state elections or the presidential elections to be an all-mail election,” Esplin said. “The only way that would change is that would have to be a legislative change.”
More than 50% of the county electorate has voted by mail on a consistent basis already by exercising an early voting provision. Supervisors said Elections Director Allen Tempert will be requesting special funding for a promotions campaign encouraging more people to vote early to minimize visits to polling places where exposures are possible.
