KINGMAN — At the start of the week, there were no confirmed cases of COVID_19 in Mohave County.
By the end of the week, there were at least five.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health officially added two patients to the county’s growing total on Friday. They were identified minimally, due to privacy concerns, as an adult in Lake Havasu City and an adult in Kingman.
Neither was hospitalized. The Lake Havasu City patient was recovering at home; the Kingman patient had completed a self-isolation process.
The health department previously announced one coronavirus patient each in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. The department said that the two Lake Havasu City cases were related and added that the infection was acquired out of state.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has updated the community transmission level of COVID-19 in Arizona to “widespread.” Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in 12 or more counties throughout the state.
“Given widespread transmission, all Arizonans should expect that COVID-19 is circulating in their community,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said “The number one priority of Mohave County is the safety and health of its residents.”
As of Friday, Arizona had confirmed 665 cases in 13 counties. There have been 13 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is a serious disease that is highly contagious and can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions,” Christ said. “Protecting those at highest risk of complications and ensuring that our healthcare system is prepared to deal with a surge in cases is our highest priority. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their family from this disease.”
Burley said “that we must all work together to minimize the impact of this relentless disease on our family, friends, neighbors, and all residents of our county.”
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.
(1) comment
Sorry, not taking Covid-19 lightly, but I have to wonder, 2010 N1H1 spread and killed 12,500 Americans, last year/season the common flu killed 34,500 Americans and we average 34,000 deaths every year/season. So why all the hype and fear and shut downs with this Flu? There were none in 2010, there has not been any over the past years/seasons of normal flu, why now? Some how it does not make much sense.
