LAS VEGAS — Clark County has launched a program to help residents facing financial hardship because of the coronavirus and related shutdowns pay their rent, mortgage and utility bills.
Information about the CARES Housing Assistance Program is available at https://helphopehome.org/clark-county-cares-housing-assistance-program/. There are income and other limits on who may qualify for the assistance, which is funded by the federal CARES Act.
“Too many of our friends and neighbors have had their hours cut at work or even lost their jobs,” Clark County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “This program will help them stay in their homes and keep the lights and air conditioning on.”
The county is partnering with 14 local nonprofits to help administer the program, which can pay rent, mortgage or utility bills in arrears back to March 1 as well as utility deposits, security deposits and emergency lodging. Payments are made directly to a landlord, mortgage company and/or utility company.
Qualifying households will be required to show the financial impact of COVID-19 and have an income below 120% of the area median income. The exact income level depends upon the size of the family. For example, a family of four could make up to $90,000 per year.)
Program eligibility and levels of assistance will be determined by an individualized assessment of each household.
