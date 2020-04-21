KINGMAN — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said the latest cases pushed the county’s total to 64. There have been 33 positive cases in Kingman, 25 in Lake Havasu City and six in Bullhead City.
All three of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have been in Lake Havasu City.
Four of Tuesday’s five cases are in the 65-and-over age group and currently are hospitalized — three in Lake Havasu City and one in Kingman. The fifth patient, from Lake Havasu City, is a person in the 45-54 age group and is in isolation recovering at home.
County health officials said investigators are trying to determine the sources of the novel coronavirus infections — whether they were linked to previous positive cases, travel-related or the result of community spread. All were not known as of Tuesday night.
The county reported results of more than 700 tests with 619 negative test results and 36 results pending.
The county has reported 25 cases in the 20-44 age group with 18 in the 65-and-over, 11 in the 55-64, nine in the 45-54 and only one in a patient under the age of 20.
Forty-one of the 64 positive cases are female, according to the county health department.
It isn’t known how many of the county’s cases have recovered; neither the Mohave County Department of Public Health nor the Arizona Department of Health Services track recovered cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Arizona has reported 5,251 cases with 208 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 800,000 cases and 45,000 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.