KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday announced the deaths of two more patients infected with the novel coronavirus, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 14.
The county on Saturday reported seven additional positive cases. Added to eight new cases on Friday, it brings the county’s total to 135.
Five of the new cases reported Saturday were from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
The five Bullhead City cases all are recovering in isolation in their homes and have been linked to previous positive cases. Three of the five are under the age of 20 with one in the 20-44 age group and one in the 55-64 age group.
The deaths reported Friday were elderly patients in the Kingman area, one a patient between the ages of 75 and 85 and the other 86 or older. Both were linked to a previously confirmed case.
All 14 deaths reported in Mohave County have been people 65 or older: 10 in Kingman, three in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
The county’s eight new cases on Friday included seven in the Kingman area and one in the Lake Havasu City area. The Havasu patient was described as being in the 20-44 age range and reportedly was recovering in isolation at home.
Two of those seven new Kingman cases also are in the 20-44 age range. Both are recovering at home and neither has been linked to a previous case.
The other five Kingman patients are all 65 or older. One is hospitalized and has been linked to a previous positive case. The other four are in isolation at home. Two were linked to previous cases and two were not.
The county has reported 135 positive cases — 84 in the Kingman service area, 34 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 16 in the Bullhead City area and one in the Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City area.
Fifty-one of the county’s confirmed cases have been patients 65 or older. There have been 22 in the 55-64 age range, 18 in the 45-54 age range, 40 in the 20-44 age range and four patients under the age of 20.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has tracked 8,364 positive cases in the state; there have been 348 deaths. A majority of Arizona’s deaths — 267 — have been patients 65 or older, according to the ADHS.
More than 1,300 of Arizona’s 8,364 positive cases have resulted in hospitalization, the ADHS said, with more than 700 remaining hospitalized as of Friday with 198 patients on ventilators to assist their breathing.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 65,000, according to Johns Hopkins Univeristy. There have been more than 1.1 million cases confirmed in the nation with 175,000 recoveries.
Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.4 million people, resulting in 243,000 deaths. There have been more than 1 million recoveries reported.
Recovery numbers for Mohave County and Arizona are unavailable; neither health department officially tracks case recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
