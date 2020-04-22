BULLHEAD CITY — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mohave County on Wednesday evening.
All five patients reportedly were in isolation recovering at their respective homes.
Four of the newest cases were in the Kingman service area; two were in the 55-64 age group, one in the 45-54 age range and one in the 20-44 age range.
The fifth case was from the Lake Havasu City service area and was described as a person in the 20-44 age range, an age group that accounts for 27 of the county’s 69 confirmed cases. Forty-five of the county’s positive cases are women, according to statistics from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
There have been 37 cases in Kingman, 26 in Lake Havasu City and six in Bullhead City.
The health department said Wednesday that 732 tests have been administered in the county with 629 negative results. Several dozen test results are pending.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday confirmed a total of 5,459 cases in the state during the outbreak that hit Arizona less than two months ago. There have been 229 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Wednesday’s numbers reflected an increase of 208 cases and 21 deaths since the previous release of statistics on Tuesday.
ADHS said that 56,601 tests have been administered in the state. Nevada, which has reported 4,081 confirmed cases and 187 deaths, has reported testing 33,888 people.
Neither Arizona nor Mohave County track recovered cases.
The United States now totals more than 840,000 cases and 47,000 deaths with more than 4.4 million tests performed.
Worldwide, the counts now exceed 2.62 million positive cases and 183,000 deaths.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health and Arizona Department of Heath Services advise people to continue practicing social distancing and other measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In public, stay at least 6 feet away from other people. Stay at home if at all possible.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Consider wearing cloth face coverings, if it can be safely managed, in public settings where other physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain or control.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.