BULLHEAD CITY — The WOW Produce Pantry is holding its next no-contact emergency crisis distribution of food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Rotary Park in Bullhead City.
Drivers are asked to enter the park from Lakeside Drive using either Chaparral or Balboa drives no earlier than 9 a.m.
The method for food distribution is drive-through. Everyone is welcome.
Police, then signs, will guide drivers to the food distribution site inside the park.
Signs also will provide instruction on what to do as drivers pass through the food pickup area.
The main recipient in the vehicle needs to bring a form of personal, government-issued identification to participate.
To avoid contact with volunteers distributing the food, someone inside the vehicle will hold up required personal information so it can be seen through the closed vehicle window.
Drivers can pick up food packages for up to three other parties — such as relatives, friends, neighbors — but they must bring with them a signed proxy letter for each of those other recipients as well as a copy of each of those heads of household’s government-issued IDs.
Before leaving to come to the event, have in writing each head of household’s complete street address, ZIP code, number of people in the person’s home and the number of children in each home. Also make note of how many children in these homes are younger than age 18 as well as younger than 5. All of this information is required to obtain the food.
Program administrators will determine the number to be marked on the windshield of each vehicle so distribution volunteers know how many household food allotments will be placed in each vehicle.
Vehicles then will pull forward to the loading zone. Volunteers will load vehicles directly with items staged on tables according to the number written on the vehicle windshield.
People are advised to wear masks and gloves to be safe.
WOW, a program of Caring Hearts Food Ministry Nutrition Initiative, and St. Mary’s Food Bank have partnered with Bullhead City to distribute the food packages.
Call WOW for details at 928-758-7689.
