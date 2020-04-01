BULLHEAD CITY — WOW Mobile Produce Pantry will set up two special crisis food distribution events at Rotary Park.
The first one is on Friday and the other is April 17. Both will be presented drive-through style, in compliance with COVID-19-related guidelines, and operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be designated entrances at the park. Police will be guiding people toward the distribution area. There also will be signs posted to help people find their way.
After drivers pick up their food packages, police will direct them out of the park.
Betty Rae, CEO of Caring Hearts Food Ministry, (WOW is a program of Caring Hearts), advised people who are WOW clients not to arrive expecting this month’s crisis food distributions to be the same as a normal monthly WOW event.
The wait isn’t expected to be as long. Rae suggested that people bring snacks and drinks, however.
Vehicles should move through at a rate of 140 to 200 an hour, Rae said.
Food containers will be pre-packed with items from The Emergency Food Assistance Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This program eliminates the ability of recipients to pick and choose items, but provides American-grown USDA foods at a time when many people have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rae explained.
People from throughout the region are invited because business closures and reductions in the operations of other businesses have had a wide regional impact. Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley residents as well as people from Laughlin and Needles are welcome to accept some help.
Another goal is to get people through without spreading the virus. Rae described the distribution process as “no-contact.”
The main recipient in the car needs to bring a form of personal, government-issued identification to participate. To avoid contact with volunteers distributing the food, someone inside the vehicle will hold up required personal information so it can be seen through the closed vehicle window.
Drivers may pick up food packages for up to three other parties — such as relatives, friends, neighbors — but they must bring with them a signed proxy letter for each of those other recipients as well as a copy of one each of those heads of household’s government-issued IDs.
Each head of household’s complete street address, zip code, number of people in the person’s home and the number of children in each home is required to obtain the food.
WOW and St. Mary’s Food Bank have partnered with Bullhead City to distribute the food packages.
Rotary Park will be open to users during these events, but with limited street parking on Lakeside and Riverview from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For details, call 928-758-7689.
