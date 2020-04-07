Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Windy with a few showers this morning. A steady, soaking rain developing during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.