FORT MOHAVE — The Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department is an example of a small but mighty professional organization that uses creativity and innovation in these difficult times.
Currently coping with the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging enough with almost daily changes in guidelines and health protocols to enact, then add in regular fire and emergency medical services ambulance calls, and these guys have their work cut out for them.
On top of all that, like all other fire departments and health-related entities, the department was experiencing a shortage of proper medical masks, called N95s.
However, Fire Chief Bret Scholz did a little research on what other fire departments in the country were doing about the problem and came across a method to sterilize masks so they could be worn more than once.
Not only did the method work, it also was cost effective.
Scholz tagged FMMFD’s emergency medical services officer Raymond Proa with the task of working out the schematics to see if the project was feasible.
“There’s a fire department in Colorado, called South Fork Fire Rescue, who built these UV-C boxes, that help lengthen the life of face masks,” Proa said. “They said, ‘Hey, we’ve done the math, we’ve done all the work, we made our own UV-C box,’ and they put it out for everyone to see on their social media.
“What it is allowing us to do is to sterilize and reuse the N95s, due to the shortage,” he added. “Chief Scholz saw it and sent it to me and asked me, ‘What do you think? Do me a favor and look into this.’
“I did look at it and since one of my hobbies is woodworking, I thought, ‘Not a problem, I can do that easy,’ ” he added. “I’ve got a table saw and all the equipment.
“My sister is a certified dosimetrist — if you have cancer and go to an oncologist, the actual chemo treatment plan, the amount of radiation you get is done by a dosimetrist. So they are all about physics, formulas and energy. In other words, they all have to know what they’re doing, so she was able to look at the math to these boxes and said the math checks out.”
Proa looked to other departments also to see how similar projects turned out.
“Fort Lauderdale Fire was doing the same thing,” he said. “They built 20 for each of their stations and two for their police department. I thought that was an awesome thing to do. So, we wound up building two of them.”
Materials cost between $180 and $200 for each box.
“What the box allows us to do is to reuse our masks up to 10 times, and it takes 10 minutes,” he said. “There are other ways to clean them using hydrogen peroxide, which is pretty much the platinum way, but they also start at $6,000.
“The thing is once you do it that way, you have to use a specific concentration of peroxide and it has to be done over a certain amount of time and then it’s got to sit to dry.
“With this box, I can put them in there, sterilize them for 10 minutes, wipe the straps down and give them to the guys and they can go back out.
“So the guys have their names across their masks, the date it went into service and as I clean them, I put hash marks on the bottom so we know how many times they’ve been cleaned,” he said. “But then for any reason, if a mask gets a lot of abuse, we’ll throw it away and give them another one.
“We’re able to take our finite stock and stretch it 10-fold,” Proa said. “I think the last time we did inventory, we had 450 masks, so now I have (the equivalent of) 4,500 masks.”
Because the department is delivering medical care, it is limited in which masks personnel can wear.
“For our guys, anytime they leave the station, they have to be in a surgical mask,” Proa said. “An actual surgical mask has three layers. The reason why, and a good rule of thumb, if you can put a mask on and blow a candle out, it’s probably not going to work.
“When you sneeze, there’s a lot of force behind that, and one of the things I discussed with the chief were CDC requirements. You can either do a homemade mask or social distancing. We believe they have to be done at the same time, and the reason why is if I’m sitting next to you and I have a single layer mask on, the mask gives me a false sense of security, if I’m sneezing and coughing. I still have the ability to infect people because the biggest thing is the surgical mask keeps me out of the environment. It protects the people around me. The N95 mask keeps the environment out of me.
“As long as people have the layers and you’ll see people with the mask filters, you’re fine — but you need to have the layers. You can’t just make a mask out of cloth and expect it to work. It’s still a key idea to observe social distancing, too.”
