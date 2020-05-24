KINGMAN — Mohave County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as the 33rd death in the county as a result of the disease.
There have been 303 confirmed cases of the virus in Mohave County.
The person who died was between the ages of 70 and 79 and lived in the Kingman service area. Their case had been reported to county health officials.
All four new confirmed cases are in the Bullhead City service area.
One of these cases is someone in the 60-69 age range, linked to another case and under investigation by county health.
The other three cases are among people within the 70-79 age range.
The county reported on Sunday that one of those three people is hospitalized.
The second person’s case is under county health investigation and the third person is recovering at home and is linked to another case.
Under the county health department’s definition, the Bullhead City service area includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock-Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land.
As of Sunday, there are 205 confirmed cases in the Kingman service area; 59 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area; 30 confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area; and nine confirmed cases in other smaller communities within the North County service area that includes Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield.
There have been 24 fatalities in the Kingman area; five in the Lake Havasu City area; and one in the Bullhead City area. These are included in the figures provided by county health about confirmed cases.
Statewide there have been 16,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as was reported Sunday evening on the county’s page centered on the pandemic.
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reported 97.720 deaths in the United States, also as of Sunday evening.
