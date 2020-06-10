BULLHEAD CITY — Four more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
All four are believed to be residents at local long-term care facilities — all four were listed as over the age of 70 and all were listed as previously reported positive cases. Confirmed cases have been linked to at least two long-term care facilities in Bullhead City.
The county also reported 19 new cases including 13 in the Bullhead City area. Of those 13, 11 were described as patients under the age of 50: one under the age of 19; two in the 19-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group and four in the 40-49 age group. One confirmed case is a patient age 50-59 and one is age 60-69. Three of the cases have been linked to one or more previously reported positive cases while the source investigation is ongoing for 10 cases.
The county also reported five confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City, four linked to one or more previous cases. One is 18 or under, one is 40-49 and three are 50-59.
One case, age 40-49, was reported in North County.
Wednesday’s reported numbers increase the county’s totals to 555 confirmed cases and 60 deaths. Bullhead City has seen a significant spike in the last two weeks with the case total now at 194 and the death total at 15. There have been 243 cases and 36 deaths in Kingman, 108 cases and nine deaths in Lake Havasu City and 10 cases in North County.
“The number of Mohave County confirmed cases have risen dramatically,” said a news release issued with Wednesday’s numbers. “The count includes all ages. It is vital that people practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Please be alert and be safe.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,556 new cases Wednesday and 25 deaths. That brings the total cases to 29,852 and deaths to 1,095.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
