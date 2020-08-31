BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City government and Mohave County Public Health will host two free outdoor drive-through COVID-19 testing events on Sept. 10 and 12, both from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., in the Bullhead City Justice Complex parking lot at the city Administration Complex, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Residents in the Bullhead City service area of Mohave County — Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave and Fort Mojave Tribe — are urged to participate in this testing event along with city residents.
Businesses are encouraged to test their employees, also at no cost.
Parents can bring their children for virus testing before the start of in-classroom learning in area public schools.
Pre-register online at www.doineeda
covid19test.com. A separate email is needed for each registered participant.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has approved 500 people to be tested each day. This free testing is available to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
The tests provided are self-administered nasal swabs, considered less invasive and more comfortable than nasopharyngeal swabs.
On the testing days, registered participants will enter the drive-through testing site on Alona’s Way off Marina Boulevard and stay in their vehicle. Appointments are scheduled to ensure the testing process will run smoothly.
For more information on this testing, contact the Mohave County Public Health Department at 928-718-4909.
