BULLHEAD CITY — Free COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available in Mohave County’s three cities, starting Monday.
Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics is launching testing sites at the Mohave Community College campuses in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. These will be the first sites operated by Embry outside of Maricopa County, where the firm is operating 13 sites.
The Mohave County sites will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. PCR testing for active infection will be offered free; antigen tests also will be available for $50. Patients must be over the age of 12 for an antigen test.
“The goal is to offer testing to as many Americans as possible,” said Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Women’s Health. “We don’t want to stop expanding until we’re covering all 15 counties in Arizona.
“We’ve been proud to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing head-on, and are grateful for support from the public and state authorities of our operation.”
Anyone interested in getting tested can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testingblitz/ to schedule an appointment for the nearest site. Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged to expedite the testing process. Results should be returned within 72 hours.
Two free outdoor testing events already are planned in Bullhead City this week — on Thursday and Saturday, from 6 to 10 a.m. in the Bullhead City Justice Complex parking lot at the city’s administration complex at 1255 Marina Blvd.
Pre-registration is required and may be completed online at www.doineedacovid19test.com. A separate email is needed for each registered participant.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has approved 500 people to be tested each day. This free testing is available to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
The tests provided are self-administered nasal swabs, considered less invasive and more comfortable than nasopharyngeal swabs.
Similar testing initiatives are planned in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
For more information on testing, contact the Mohave County Public Health Department at 928-718-4909.
Latest update
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported a total of 45 new cases and two additional deaths in the last two days. The department reported 41 cases and no deaths in Friday’s situation update, and four cases and two deaths on Saturday.
The deaths both were from the Bullhead City service area and were of two people in their 60s. Their cases had been confirmed previously by the health department.
Three of Saturday’s new cases also were in the Bullhead City service area, of one person in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 80s. All three are under investigation to determine the source of the infection.
The other new case is of a person in their 30s in the Kingman service area. That patient is recovering at home and the case has been linked to a previously reported case.
Saturday’s report raised the county’s total to 3,692 confirmed cases and 203 deaths.
The 41 new cases reported Friday included 21 from the Kingman service area that previously had not been reported to the county. According to a statement from the county communications office, those cases occurred “over the past several months. Due to a privacy policy reason, the reporting of these 21 cases was delayed.”
Seven other cases were reported in the Kingman service area with eight in the Bullhead City service area, four in Lake Havasu City service area and one in North County.
Age descriptions of the Bullhead City cases were not included in Friday’s report.
The county health department has reported 2,744 recoveries among the 3,692 confirmed cases. There are 745 active cases.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 836 new cases and 36 new deaths on Saturday. There have been 205,516 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in 5,207 deaths to date.
