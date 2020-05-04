BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Testing Blitz is coming to Bullhead City.
Sonora Quest will provide 500 COVID-19 testing kits for an initiative scheduled Saturday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The tests will be administered from 6 to 11 a.m.
The five-hour blitz, part of the statewide expansion of COVID-19 testing urged by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services, is free. The test is administered as a nasal swab.
Anyone wishing to be tested is eligible.
Sonora Quest confirmed the site and time for the Bullhead City event; the ADHS website did not include it among a list of 68 testing events statewide.
A similar testing blitz was held Saturday in Kingman. Without much advance notice, 216 patients were tested in the five-hour window; 500 tests were available.
A testing blitz reportedly is scheduled in Lake Havasu City on May 16, although details have not been made public.
The goal of the testing outreach is to test up to 60,000 Arizonans with events on the first three Saturdays of May. The number of tests administered during blitz activities statewide on Saturday were not available, although two events in Coconino County reportedly drew a total of 287 participants.
