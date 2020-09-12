BULLHEAD CITY — For several months, getting a COVID-19 test in the Bullhead City area was difficult.
With a limited number of tests, the Mohave County Department of Public Health and area health care providers used a matrix recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testing patients who showed symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The next tier of testing went to first responders and those who had been exposed to other positive cases. It wasn’t practical — or, at times, possible — for the average resident to get an authorized test on demand.
That has changed significantly. There have been — and continue to be — tests available for the general public. The tests are free at several sites, although some do require health insurance to guarantee no out-of-pocket expense for the people being tested.
A free testing session Saturday in Bullhead City drew more than 100 people to the parking lot at the Bullhead City Administration Complex. A similar session on Thursday provided tests for 143 people.
“It’s good that it’s free,” said Lorenia Wolcott, of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, after taking on-site registration from a couple wanting to be tested. “A lot of people in the county don’t have health insurance. That has been an obstacle for some being tested.”
Cpl. Andrew Sevillano, of the Bullhead City Police Department, was overseeing traffic control and other logistics at the testing site, with the help of several police employees and a small group of Arizona National Guard troops.
“We’re getting pretty good at this,” Sevillano said of the smooth-running drive-through operation. “It’s not too difficult because we’ve done this before with North Country.”
North Country HealthCare conducted two drive-through testing sessions at the same site earlier this year. A large-scale testing initiative at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in May, part of the Arizona Testing Blitz promoted by Gov.Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services, drew 492 people.
Some private businesses also have provided testing for area residents.
Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics, of Mesa, Arizona, is providing tests on Mohave Community College campuses in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. Tests are being offered at no cost between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments aren’t required but are recommended and may be made online at https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/.
Even with all those testing opportunities, only about 10% of the county’s 208,000 residents had been tested prior to Saturday, according to the county health department. There have been more than 3,700 confirmed positive cases in the county.
Saturday’s testing at the city complex, as well as similar two-day initiatives in Kingman and Lake Havasu City, were conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Human Services.
Sevillano said that many of the people who came through were doing so to accommodate travel plans.
“Some of the pople have said they wanted to get tested before they travel,” he said. “They want to make sure they’re safe before they go visit family members.”
He also said some were local educators who wanted to be tested ahead of in-person classes at the local schools.
“I think everyone is just trying to stay safe and keep others safe,” Sevillano said.
