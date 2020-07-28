When the Colorado River Food Bank was forced to close temporarily after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19, a number of groups and individuals stepped up to fill the void. Show from left are Kathy Hoss, of the Laughlin Elks Club; Joyce Moreno, Volunteers in Partnership liaision for the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce; Pam Walker, commander of Laughlin American Legion Post 60; and Fred Doten, president of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce board of directors.