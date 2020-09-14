KINGMAN — Whether masks and an emergency declaration are necessary to protect against the spread of COVID-19 were questions explored during Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Some of the discussion was a byproduct of Kingman resident Amanda Kaufman’s assertion that coronavirus numbers are so low that there no longer is a state of emergency, if one existed in the first place.
Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley responded that she is a face-cover advocate when asked by board chairman Jean Bishop.
“Masks are just a small way for us to protect our families, our friends and those around us, our neighbors and even people we don’t know,” Burley answered. She also responded to Sup. Gary Watson’s question about when the emergency declaration might be lifted.
“Without a vaccine or some other form of treatment, the virus will
remain out there in the public and circulating, so without taking some of these mitigation steps and using these strategies (mask, social distance, sanitization), I feel like we’re just kind of setting ourselves up to go back up again (positive case counts),’’ Burley said.
In answer to another question from Sup. Ron Gould, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said the board has authority to lift Bishop’s March 18 local emergency declaration. Esplin deferred to authorities and health officials when asked why the Mohave County emergency still is in effect.
“There’s been a declaration made and those who govern us on a local level, state level and national level have determined that we still are in a pandemic and there’s still a state of emergency and these persons who have the authority to remove the designation of a state of emergency have not removed it,” Esplin said.
Sup. Buster Johnson then questioned whether the county would be ineligible for emergency funds if the emergency was not declared. Esplin confirmed that was part of the thought process when Bishop issued the county declaration, but he was uncertain if funding might be lost if the declaration is lifted. Bishop said supervisors are free to ask for her declaration to be placed on a future agenda for rescinding or ratification by the full board.
Burley told supervisors that coronavirus case counts continue their downward spiral.
“The week ending 9/12, we had 40 reported cases. The previous week was 122 reported cases,” Burley said. “We had a significant decrease in the last week. Again, we’d like to continue seeing that trend and that trajectory of cases go down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.