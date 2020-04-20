KINGMAN — Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley cautioned that it is too soon to ease restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
But she said it wasn’t too soon for the county to work on a plan for how that will be accomplished when it is deemed safe to do so.
“I think we’re in the process of developing a plan of sorts that we could be rolling out to you about what that could look like,” Burley said at Monday afternoon’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in Kingman.
Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop, Sup. Gary Watson, County Manager Mike Hendrix, Board Clerk Ginny Anderson, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin and Burley attended the meeting in person. Sups. Hildy Angius, Ron Gould and Buster Johnson attended via phone.
Burley said county officials need to “look at the curve, if we look at our number of cases this week, for example, and see how we’re progressing, I think we’ll have a better idea of what the future holds for us.
“Until then, I think we have to continue to encourage people to operate as if there is a lot of illness out there.”
Four new cases were reported Monday by the health department, pushing the county’s total to 59. There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19. Two of the newest cases were of Kingman residents who tested positive in another unspecified state. Because their primary residence is in Mohave County, they are assigned to the county’s case total.
Gov. Doug Ducey has asked the supervisors in all 15 Arizona counties to weigh in on plans to reopen the economy and ease restrictions in the state. Esplin warned that meeting to form a consensus — without it being an agenda item — might be a violation of the state open meetings law. Bishop asked if an item should be put on an upcoming agenda, but Gould said he was planning to contact Ducey’s staff directly with his recommendations and Esplin said he thought that each of the supervisors should follow suit — without discussing their plans among each other.
“That might be the safest way to do it,” Esplin said. “If the governor is asking your opinion (individually), then go directly to the governor and give it to him.”
Hendrix suggested that the “health department and the health director need to be involved” in any of the county’s recommendations.
Esplin cautioned Burley, who said she plans to meet individually with each of the five supervisors, about sharing a supervisor’s recommendations with any other supervisors. Burley said she would comply with that direction.
Burley said it was difficult to establish a curve in Mohave County because of the limited amount of data — 59 cases, most of which have come in April.
“We are looking into curves,” she said. “I know that’s been a very big topic of discussion with different groups.”
She said curves are “predictions. They’re models.”
“Things could change very rapidly. We need to be mindful of that. I think even if we see a peak, it’s not that we can’t experience a second peak. So emphasis still needs to be on taking the appropriate precautionary measures and methods to protect us from illness as a whole, not just COVID, but illness as a whole.”
Those measures and methods, according to the county health department, include social distancing, staying at home if possible, frequent thorough hand-washing and wearing a cloth face mask in public.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
