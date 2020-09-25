KINGMAN — Mohave County Sup. Buster Johnson noted Thursday that new COVID-19 daily case counts are trickling north again after recently reaching lows of 0 and 2, when peaking above 100 during Mohave County’s summertime surge.
“Do you have any concerns with the higher number of cases coming in this week,” Johnson asked Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley during Thursday’s Board of Supervisors coronavirus management meeting.
“Yes, Sup. Johnson, I do,” Burley replied. She said case rise likely can be connected to citizen burnout with protective restrictions and due to increased group activity during Labor Day.
“I think we can attribute some of those to the holiday weekend,” Burley said. “I do know that there’s a bit of COVID fatigue going on. Some of the cases may be related to people just being tired basically of the whole system and the issue and not being quite as careful or precautionary in their steps.”
Burley reiterated her department’s support for continued social distancing, face cover when that’s not possible and hand washing hygiene.
The county reported 12 new cases later Thursday, including four in the Bullhead City service area. There have been 3,837 confirmed cases, 212 deaths and 3,083 recoveries in the county.
Sup. Hildy Angius said she thinks it unfair that bars not serving food still are unable to operate in Arizona.
“Even though bars are open most everywhere else, we still can’t open,” Angius said. “I think we’re going to have to talk about helping these businesses if they’re being singled out and they’re the only ones. It seems a bit discriminatory to me but it is what it is and these businesses are not going to make it.”
Johnson asked when senior centers might be allowed to reopen. A health department staff member responded that they’ll be reopening “soon” though a specific date has not been determined. In Bullhead City, plans are being made to open the newly combined senior center and senior nutrition center — the Senior Campus — on Monday.
