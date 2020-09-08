KINGMAN — Mohave County supervisors got through Tuesday’s COVID-19 management discussion in less than seven minutes without any of the debate over policy and data that has bogged down previous deliberation of pandemic-related topics.
Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said mass testing of hundreds of inmates at the privately operated state prison in Golden Valley went better than expected.
There had been concern that COVID-19 spread among inmates could drive up the case positivity rate in Mohave County. Burley told board members that she didn’t have specific statistics at the ready, but that the county positivity rate will not be harmed by infections among the 2,864 inmates who were tested.
“It was a very low number,” Burley assured the board. “It actually worked to our benefit.”
Burley said fewer than 350 people have registered for up to 3,000 tests that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be conducting between Sept. 10-14 in Lake Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman. Burley said that, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Bullhead City led the way with 182 pre-registrations, Kingman was next with 92, and 68 had signed up in Lake Havasu.
Supervisors did not discuss a request that the county review its practice of having the clerk or board members give an invocation near the beginning of board meetings. A motion to keep that practice in place was approved by unanimous vote.
County Manager Sam Elters told the board that staff continues working to design a countywide Facebook page. Mohave is the only Arizona county without a centralized Facebook page, and Elters said that will change when the county launches its page within the next couple of weeks.
Supervisors provided initial approval that could see attorneys and other legal personnel engage in musical chairs to make best use of available space in county buildings in downtown Kingman. Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith said his office is overcrowded and that he has interest in moving to the larger building nearby that used to be leased out to the Department of Economic Security.
Smith said other moving parts would have the Legal Defender’s Office take over the County Attorney’s Office space while the County Attorney’s Office victim’s witness programs and personnel would move into the Legal Defender’s space. The victim’s witness building behind the courthouse would be demolished for additional parking space under the concept still being vetted.
