KINGMAN — A single-day surge of 33 new cases last Friday is testament to the fact that COVID-19 is not slowing down in Mohave County.
That’s one of the points Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley made during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“For the last three weeks we’ve seen a pretty steady increase; 30%, then 12% and then a 19% increase in cases from previous weeks,” Burley said.
She also noted that change is detected in infection points.
“We want to be mindful of the fact that for the last two weeks the majority of those cases have not come from long term care facilities as has been mainly our previous experience,” she said. “It’s important to note that we are transitioning into more cases being community acquired through family gatherings ... larger gatherings of people and that is definitely spreading through the community.”
Burley said it’s important for the county to keep hammering home the various recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in slowing spread of coronavirus infections. She said those messages begin with staying at home if you feel sick.
Burley said she’ll be working with Communications Director Roger Galloway to see if there are new, creative ways to deliver handwashing, sanitization and crowd-size messages that seem redundant given public bombardment.
A new COVID-19 hot spot was identified late last week after previous infection clusters were reported at the Desert Highlands Care Center in Kingman and Joshua Springs Senior Living facility in Bullhead City. Data released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed 16 positive cases and four deaths tracing to Haven of Lake Havasu nursing home.
Another dozen suspected cases are linked to the same facility.
Burley spoke at Monday’s special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in Kingman, before Monday’s update of the county’s COVID-19 data. At that time, she said, 185 of the county’s 505 COVID-19-positive patients had recovered from the disease. The county reported six new cases Monday — and subtracted a previous case that had been counted twice — pushing the total to 510 confirmed cases. The number of recoveries was unchanged in Monday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.