BULLHEAD CITY — About 70% of the COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County over the last five months are considered recovered.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday updated the number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus to 2,437 while also reporting 32 new cases, raising the total of confirmed cases to 3,479.
The county reported one death — the 186th attributed to the pandemic — of a person in their 70s from the Kingman service area.
The 32 new cases include 10 in the Bullhead City service area. The county also reported 16 in the Lake Havasu City service area and six in the Kingman service area.
Eight of the 10 new cases in the Bullhead City area are linked to other cases and are recovering at home. The other two — of a person age 11-19 and another age 20-29 — are under investigation.
The eight cases recovering at home are all eldery: five in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.
The 16 new cases in Lake Havasu City all are under investigation. They are one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s and three in their 80s.
One of the Kingman cases, of person in their 70s, is known to be hospitalized. The other Kingman cases have been linked to one or more previous positive cases and are recovering at home. They are two people in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s.
According to the health department, the positive test rate in the county remains around 12% and the case fatality rate remains around 5%. Statewide, the positive test rate is about 11.8% and the case fatality rate is 2.4%.
For more details on Mohave County COVID-19 cases, go to the coronavirus hub, https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 311 new cases on Monday. No additional deaths were reported by the state.
The statewide case count is at 198,414 with 4,771 deaths. The state health department does not track recoveries.
More information on the state level is available at https://www.azdhs.gov/.
