BULLHEAD CITY — Tony Petrik really misses game days.
Having been at Laughlin High School for three decades — functioning as athletics director for the last eight years — Petrik awaits the day when he can prepare venues for sporting events again.
“To watch the kids that I have in my classroom during the course of the school day playing in the Cougar Den or in Cougar Stadium — that is very cool,” he said, adding that the favorite aspect of his job is “knowing later that day, our student/athletes will put on our school colors and participate in a sport that they are passionate about.”
Given that schools have been shuttered since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only game students can play is the waiting one.
It can’t be easy for ADs like Petrik, particularly since his main motivation is “to give our students an opportunity to get involved in an athletic activity.”
In that case, he must wait until LHS gets the go-ahead to open its doors and welcome back students — which could be July or August.
That would be unfortunate as far as Jeremy Klingensmith is concerned, because Petrik is the type of leader from whom youths could benefit now.
“Tony is a down-to-earth person,” said Klingensmith, who met Petrik here 22 years ago. “He genuinely cares about the success of young athletes in our area, regardless of which high school they attend.”
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s athletics director since 2007, Klingensmith said they got along instantly because both are South Dakota transplants. The path each AD followed to this region was different, however.
Klingensmith is a product of Wyoming but graduated from Black Hills State University in South Dakota before settling down in Bullhead City in 1998.
Petrik’s journey wasn’t quite as straightforward: After earning degrees from the University of South Dakota and Northern State University, he eventually moved to rural Colorado, where he coached football, wrestling and baseball while teaching business courses. A half-dozen years later, specifically the summer of 1989, Petrik hunkered down in the Colorado River Valley, whereupon Mohave High School hired him.
“I taught and coached football and baseball for a year at MHS, before transferring to Laughlin High,” said Petrik.
Until Klingensmith joined MALC’s faculty in 2006, he paid his teaching dues at Fox Creek while coaching football, baseball and basketball.
“I read books, watched videos and sat through entire seasons of practices with other coaches to learn as much as I could,” said Klingensmith, who mentored at MALC for a year prior to becoming AD and assistant principal in 2007. He also coached a panoply of Patriots teams until 2011.
While Klingensmith has worn many hats, he has maintained the title of athletics director.
The same goes for Petrik in Laughlin, where he continues rolling up his sleeves while obeying U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.
“We had an idea that school was going to be shut down for a couple weeks before the official word came out,” Petrik said, noting he didn’t realize the directive would be extended for the rest of the school year. As it stands, his office at home is running out of elbow room.
“My wife (Lori) isn’t happy with all the stuff I have scattered about the room, but it gives me the opportunity to get some work done,” he said.
One of his most difficult tasks has been contacting other athletics directors, as he strives to finish next winter’s wrestling and basketball schedules.
“It is a challenge trying to get in touch with other schools and hoping that the person I’m calling has their calendar in front of them, so we can talk about potential dates to schedule games,” said Petrik.
In addition, communicating with students via computers every day wouldn’t be described as a picnic.
“You send stuff out and if you don’t hear back from a kid in four or five days, you start to wonder and worry — are they all right, is everything OK? That is one of the hardest parts of this whole deal we are going through,” he said.
Student-athletes aren’t the only local residents who count on Laughlin’s longtime athletics director.
Klingensmith asserted that Petrik is a knowledgeable resource. “I can always reach out to him for guidance or clarification.”
Meanwhile, until the games begin, Petrik does chores around his house and occasionally turns to man’s best friend.
“I’ve been able to spend time in the backyard playing fetch with my dog,” he said.
