BULLHEAD CITY — It’s not business as usual for area hospitals just yet, but both Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center are gearing up for the resumption of some services that have been on hold for the past month.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, in his executive order March 19, halted all elective surgeries at hospitals in the state to free up medical resources and conserve hospital capacity to brace for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
In most places, the surge didn’t approach projections; many hospitals saw their patient census decline dramatically and, along with it, their revenue. There have been more than 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County but fewer than half have resulted in hospitalizations.
“We’re seeing about a 60% decline (in patient activity compared to an average day before Ducey’s order),” said Feliciano Jiron, CEO of Valley View, a LifePoint Health facility in Fort Mohave, calling it a “huge financial impact.”
“We’re down 60%,” said Michael Stenger, CEO at WARMC, which is operated in Bullhead City by Community Health Systems. Stener also used the word “huge” to describe the economic hit on the hospital.
Neither Jiron nor Stenger put a dollar figure on the losses, but Brian Turney, CEO at Kingman Regional Medical Center, did.
“At this point, we’re estimating about a 30% drop in revenue. That’s significant for us,” he said. “That equates to about $8 million per month.”
KRMC, the largest employer in Mohave County, has made adjustments to work schedules for its 2,000-member stuff. Turney said some employees have used vacation days as they were idled by the suspension of hospital services; others were working under reduced hours.
Jiron noted that the suspension of surgeries has affected other parts of hospital operations.
“It is a difficult time for those facilities,” he said, after listing rehabilitation and laboratory departments as well as surgical staff and aftercare as being impacted.
WARMC shifted some of its hospital services from its main campus to its Hancock Road site, moving most of the outpatient laboratory and diagnostic radiology proceedures, to free up space
and resources for COVID-19 patients. The hospital converted an area for an additional intensive care unit that, so far, has not been needed.
The hospital executives said their decisions were made based on projections about the number of patients and the expected severity of those cases.
“There have been multiple projections about what is and isn’t going to happen in both the state and our county and a lot of them haven’t been right,” Turney said.
Ducey, aware that the hospitals aren’t close to capacity with COVID-19 patients and fully aware of the financial strain that had been placed on them, allowed his order on elective surgeries to expire on Friday. Hospitals now are allowed to proceed with procedures that were deemed non-life-threatening. But that doesn’t mean any of the area hospitals simply flipped a switch and began those procedures.
“We’re taking a slow approach,” Stenger said.
Jiron said he was hopeful that the surgeries and other functions would resume this week at both Valley View and its sister facility, Havasu Regional Medical Center.
“We are in the process of working with the state department of health” to ensure the hospitals and staff meet guidelines for pre-testing, protocols and procedures, he said.
A confirmed negative COVID-19 test will be required for a surgery to proceed. Staff must have appropriate personal protective equipment, not only for the procedure but for patient treatment afterward.
Stenger said that in the case of WARMC, not every procedure will take place but those that are deemed essential will. All plans have to be in place, and executable, before procedures may resume.
“The attending surgeon will have to make that judgment,” he said.
All the while, the hospitals will remain aware that a surge of COVID-19 patients could affect operations once again.
“There’s a lot of unknown factors here so I guess our job is to figure out how to be prepared,” Turney said. “It’s going to be with us. Both as a hospital and as a community. We’re going to have to figure out how do we manage this without completely shutting down.
“As a community and as a hospital, we can’t just not do anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.